Tributes flood in for road sweeper
Subscribe newsletter
TRIBUTES have flooded in following the death of a popular former road sweeper who worked in Tavistock town centre and near-by villages.
Gareth Harries died suddenly, aged 65, on Monday last week, at the Tavistock home he shared with his wife Jasmin. Many members of the community said he was a ‘true kind gentleman’, a ‘lovely, gentle giant’, and ‘well loved’.
Since his widow posted a notice on social media telling people of his passing, about 100 people have responded saying they enjoyed working with him.
He was also missed as a well-known figure on the streets of villages in the area like Horrabridge and Bere Alston, when he retired due to ill health last year after about 20 years working for West Devon Borough Council through contractors Focsa Environmental Services.
Talisha Rich, 12, used to help Gareth pick up the rubbish on her way to Tavistock Primary School.
Her mother said: ‘When Talisha was walking to school to Tavistock Primary in the mornings, she used to help him pick up the rubbish and give him a hug. He always said she was an angel.’
Becky Robertson Dreher said Gareth and her son Bertie became friends when Bertie was three: ‘He was the most incredible man. A gentle giant. He had so many stories to tell about Tavistock and when he was a boy. He loved my son Bertie as if he was his own family.’
Gareth, who played guitar, liked heavy rock, got to know so many people passing by as he worked that he knew the names of most dogs as they were being walked and used to recite them to Jasmin when out.
Gareth was also a former Royal Navy submariner sonar operator for 15 years on HMS Courageous and HMS Torbay based in Devonport. More than 200 former shipmates paid tribute on social media. An organisation recognising veteran submariners’ service is organising for a Royal Navy White Ensign and wreath to be on Gareth’s coffin.
One ex-Focsa colleague who sent his condolences to Jasmin: ‘I worked with him for many years at Focsa. I’m so sorry. May he rest well, back now sailing the seas.’ Another said: ‘I worked with Gareth for many years and he was a top bloke. RIP mate.’
Jasminsaid: ‘It’s been a huge comfort to me and I’m staggered that so many people loved him – but not surprised. I miss him so much. We only needed each other. He made me laugh so much.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |