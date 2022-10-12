Tribute to popular down to earth Lion
Tavistock Lions have lost one of their most active, energetic and popular members in Jeff Lea who died on September 28, writes Lion Alan Wroath.
Jeff joined the Lions at the beginning of 2003, giving nearly 20 years of service to the club and to the community.
He was president in 2007 and a leading figure in co-ordinating the annual carnival; everyone agreed that this year there was a wonderful community atmosphere and that it was the best for many years.
He organised the marshalling of the Jubilee Procession and the Gay Pride march through Tavistock, something he was keen to support; both events were extremely successful.
Jeff was good fun and very witty but he was also caring, loyal and kind. Nor was it limited to Lions; his work for the Citizens’ Advice Bureau and TASS really mattered to him. When it was suggested to him that he needed to cut down on some of his volunteering, his reply was typical, ‘I can’t. Too many people need help.’
At Christmas he and his wife quietly put together parcels for disadvantaged families on behalf of the Lions.
As well as serving the community, Jeff enjoyed the camaraderie of being a Lion — he loved socialising and had many friends. He had no airs and graces, but he had style. He had served in the Royal Navy, making his way through the ranks to that of commander, an exceptional achievement.
Notably he served on The Royal Yacht Britannia, rubbing shoulders with royalty. If he could cope with the Duke of Edinburgh, he could certainly cope with whatever Lions threw at him!
Jeff enjoyed golf and those who have attended a Burns Night at the club will never forget his amazing ‘Address to the Haggis’ that he had learnt by heart when preparing for the London Marathon; he delivered it faultlessly and with panache!
He was also a member of the athletics club for several years, but his greatest pleasure was in his wife, Irene, their daughters, Vicky and Jenny, and their families — above all, he loved being a grandfather!
Jeff will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
