A visit by the local Tri-Service and PCSO officers to a nursery in Launceston delighted children.
Dragonflies and Ladybirds from Tiny Tots Nursery at Lawhitton met Tri-Service officer and local PCSO Sarah and Ella on a flying visit.
A spokesperson said: “The children listened with enthusiasm to the information they shared about who to ask for help if we are scared, hurt or in danger.
“The children loved exploring the uniform, the kit and the cars, pressing all the buttons and got to say hello to the people in the control centre. What a joyous morning.”
The Tri-Service Officers work collaboratively with Devon and Cornwall Police, Cornwall Fire and Rescue and South Western Ambulance Service responding to 999 calls, dealing with community police matters and resolving neighbourhood policing issues.
Police Inspector Miles Topham, lead for Tri-Service safety officers, said: “Early education and prevention are key in policing. Visits like these are a fantastic way for us to connect with young people, showing them that we are approachable and friendly, whilst also raising awareness of the work we do to keep people safe.
“Our aim is to encourage our future citizens to make safe choices now and as they grow older - this work is key in helping us achieve that.
“Both the children and our officers find visits like these very rewarding, and we will continue to work closely in our communities to build positive connections with young people.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.