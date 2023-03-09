Tavistock Trefoil Guild, a branch of Girl Guiding, has presented a cheque for £750 to Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock after 12 months of fundraising.
This donation will be going towards the Rescue Centre Rebuild Appeal to help cover the cost of building a much needed garage to house three rescue vehicles. The proceeds were raised by holding designated events throughout 2022, such as a Summer Garden Party (which ended up indoors because of the weather) but mostly from car boot sales.
A win-win situation, this has been hugely beneficial for DSRT Tavistock, who survive on donations, and for Trefoil Guild members, friends and relatives who were encouraged to de-clutter.
DSRT Tavistock would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the members of Tavistock Trefoil Guild, and their friends and family members, for their support and generosity.