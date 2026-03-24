The Duchy of Cornwall has partnered with environmental charity Moor Trees to deliver a new hedgerow planting project on Dartmoor.
Around 2,400 hedging plants have been planted along an existing 500-metre hedge bank on two sides of the Jubilee Field in Princetown.
The work took place across three volunteer days in March with support from the local volunteers, including the 1st Plympton Scout Group.
Funded in part by a £10,000 donation from the Duchy of Cornwall, the project aims to boost wildlife and strengthen the ecological value of the site over time.
Traditional hedge species including hawthorn and blackthorn were planted alongside alder, buckthorn, spindle and crab apple, helping to provide pollen, shelter and berries throughout the seasons.
Instead of conventional plastic materials, biodegradable guards, stakes and ties were used, which will break down naturally over time and avoid long-term environmental impact.
Head of communities and nature for Dartmoor at the Duchy of Cornwall, Emma Magee, said: “The Duchy is committed to supporting nature recovery across its communities.
“We are delighted to have partnered with Moor Trees and local volunteers to get trees in the ground at Jubilee Field.
“By restoring hedgerows we are supporting biodiversity, helping people connect with nature and creating habitat that will benefit both people and wildlife for years to come.”
Dave Lewis, operations manager for Moor Trees, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the 1st Plympton Scouts, their families and our other volunteers for their time and energy planting trees with Moor Trees and the Duchy of Cornwall.
“The Jubilee Field hedgerow will benefit both the local community and help to restore nature on Dartmoor. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the Scouts to learn about our native tree species and new skills in creating a healthy hedgerow.
“The enthusiasm and action of these young people strengthens the community both living and spending time on the moors and helps us to breathe more life back into Dartmoor by planting native trees grown in our Community Tree Nurseries.”
Steve Edwards, 1st Plympton Scouts leader, said: “The chance to take our young people out on to the moors, help the environment and hopefully leave a legacy that will last another 500 years was too good to turn down.
“The Scouts thoroughly enjoy the time outside and adding to a landscape we use regularly is so rewarding and it is great to be able to give them these unique experiences.”
Jubilee Field is popular with the local community for recreation and had shown signs of reversion to lowland meadow habitat, with species such as black knapweed, ox-eye daisy and orchids already present.
By creating new hedgerow and improving meadow management, the project aims to help reverse some of that loss at a local level.
MP for South West Devon, Rebecca Smith said: “Projects like this show the difference a community can make when we work together, and it was great to be part of such a hands-on celebration of both our Scouts and the beautiful countryside we’re lucky to call home.”
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