The team behind an ambitious project to see the railway line between Torrington and Bideford rebuilt as a heritage attraction has revealed its latest £400,000 plans.
The Tarka Valley Railway Group, which ran the first passenger train out of Great Torrington Station in 40 years in 2023 after opening the first 300 yard section of track, is preparing to apply for permission from Devon County Council for the second phase of track rebuild which would see the line extend to the first bridge over the River Torridge.
The work would include a platform for access to the Rolle Canal and Torrington Commons and is expected to cost in the region of £400,000.
There are also plans to rebuild the original signal box from 1872 and restore a passenger coach which was built in 1955 for use on the Waterloo to Exeter line.
The British Railway (S) MK1 TSO S3924 will be refurbished inside and out and then made into a museum for a number of artefacts from the railway group’s collection.
Formed in 2008 to preserve what remained of the railway at Torrington and begin the extension to Bideford, the organisation later became a registered charity.
It already has a number of engines – a John Fowler Type 400 4000001 ‘Progress’, a Ruston and Hornsby LPSE 544998 ‘Torrington Cavalier’ and a Class 143 two car ‘Pacer’ 143617 named after Rod Garner who helped to establish the original group.
It became a heritage railway in December 2023 and has also established a new shop, information and booking office.
The restoration team have also restored the 1959 brake van which will shortly be used to give regular passenger rides. The 1955 clay hood is also well on the way to completion.
A number of wildlife surveys have been carried out over the past year prior to permission being sought for phase two of the line.
The heritage line runs alongside parts of the former Southern Railway track which is now the walking and cycling Tarka Trail network. The trail spans 32 miles from Braunton to Meeth.
The railway group recognises the importance of the trail to the local economy and wants to enhance it so people can take the train on return trips if the weather turns bad.
A licensed cafe and restaurant operates out of the old Torrington Station building known as the Puffing Billy.
The passenger service closed in 1965 under the Beeching cuts though the line remained open for the milk trains and special trains until 1982.
Most of funding so far for the rebuilding and restoration work has come through local grants, members and businesses and with its charity status it can now apply for larger grants. Donations towards the railway’s future are also being sought.
The rebuild of the stone signal box is estimated to cost in the region of £200,000.
The group is always looking for assistance from more volunteers and is planning to offer site visits to anyone who is interested in future progress on Thursdays and the third Saturday each month.
If you would like to take part in one of these site visits contact the group through email [email protected] or via the website www.tarkavalleyrailway.org
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.