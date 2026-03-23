DOG owners are being urged to act responsibly around farm animals as new legislation to tackle livestock worrying comes into force.
The updated law, which came into force on Wednesday, March 18, strengthens protection for livestock by giving police and courts greater powers to deal with incidents where dogs chase, attack or threaten farm animals.
Livestock worrying continues to cause serious harm to animal welfare and significant distress and financial loss for farmers.
Importantly, the changes mean alpacas and llamas are now legally recognised as livestock, and incidents that occur on roads and public rights of way will be treated as offences, as well as those in fields and enclosures.
Devon County Council’s Cabinet member for rural affairs, Councillor Cheryl Cottle‑Hunkin, welcomed the legislation, calling it a ‘long‑overdue step’.
Cllr Cottle-Hunkin said: ‘Even a single incident can have devastating consequences for farmers and animals.
‘These stronger powers send a clear message that irresponsible behaviour will not be tolerated, while still allowing people to enjoy the countryside responsibly’.
Sgt Jules Fry, Devon & Cornwall Police’s livestock lead and rural affairs officer, said: ‘Many dog owners may not realise that even a brief chase can cause extreme stress to livestock, leading to injury, death or the loss of unborn lambs. In most cases, these incidents are entirely preventable.
‘The best way to protect both dogs and livestock is to keep dogs on a lead anywhere near livestock.
‘The only exception is if you are chased by cattle, when you should release your dog for your own safety’.
Under the new law, police will have wider powers to investigate incidents, including seizing dogs suspected of livestock worrying and collecting forensic evidence where necessary.
Anyone witnessing livestock worrying is urged to report it.
Call 999 if an incident is in progress, or 101 if it has already occurred.
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