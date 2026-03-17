Over the past five years, a £3.2 million programme has transformed the Tamar Valley, delivering an 87-mile coast-to-coast walking route, a trial return of the historic Calstock Ferry, and extensive habitat restoration.
Led by Tamar Valley National Landscape and funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme invested £3.2 million in ten projects supporting nature recovery, sustainable tourism, farming, heritage conservation, and community wellbeing.
Will Darwall, Manager of the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme, said: “It’s been an incredible five years. The Tamara Scheme has brought together farmers, communities, organisations and volunteers to create a brighter future for the Tamar Valley.
“From restoring habitats and supporting local food producers to creating new walking routes and bringing the Calstock Ferry back to life, the impact of the programme can be seen right across the landscape. Most importantly, it has helped thousands of people reconnect with this special place. Thanks to National Lottery players and the collaboration of local partners and communities, the work carried out through the Tamara Scheme will continue to benefit people, nature and the landscape for years to come.”
Over five years, the scheme partnered with farmers, community groups, charities, and local businesses to deliver tangible improvements. Among its key achievements is the Tamara Coast to Coast Way: an 87-mile walking route connecting Cornwall’s south and north coasts following the River Tamar from its estuary near Plymouth to its source and onward to the north coast.
The scheme also trialed the reinstatement of the historic Calstock Ferry. Once a centuries-old route, it historically linked Devon and Cornwall, and its revival restores one of the valley’s oldest transport links. It provides a sustainable crossing for walkers, cyclists, and visitors.
It has also revitalised the Tamar Valley’s historic market gardening industry, delivered heritage research and conservation, and organised hundreds of community events focused on wellbeing, skills, and connecting people with nature.
The scheme was funded by Cornwall Council, Devon County Council, and more than 20 partners.
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