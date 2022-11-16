Tree festival at Calstock church
Sunday 27th November 2022 2:30 pm
Christmas tree festival returns. (Sandra Seitamaa (Unsplash) )
THE POPULAR annual Christmas tree festival is returning to Calstock this year.
The Friends of Calstock Parish Churches have announced the return of the festival which will take place at St Andrew’s Church, Calstock from Friday December 2 until Sunday December 4 from 11am until 5pm.
All are welcome, free entry, and there will be tea, coffee and cake available.
On the Saturday (December 2), the Big Sing will take place at 3pm with song sheets provided.
If your community organisation or business would like to have a tree at the festival, please contact Kathy for more details on: kathy.tigerella @gmail.com
