Nataliia found it hard to control her emotions as she hugged daughter Dasha, five, while she was listening to Tania Kovalchuk speaking to a crowd of residents and Ukrainians about the suffering back home: ‘It brings it back to me when Tania speaks about the war and how it all started. I find it hard not to cry. I get upset when I think about all the people we have left behind the people who have died or are injured. It is just like yesterday when I remember the bombs falling on my city. We could not understand what was happening. The ground was shaking and there was huge crashes. It looked like explosions, but we could not believe it. Then we looked at social media and it was real — we were being attacked. They were dropping bombs and missiles on ordinary people. The soldiers came from Belarus as well.