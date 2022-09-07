Train strikes suspended out of respect for the Queen
STRIKE action on the trains planned for September 15 and 17 will not now go ahead
The trade unions involved have suspended strikes following the death of Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II
A spokesperson for South Western Railway (SWR) said: ‘We welcome this decision.
‘At a time of national mourning, we are united with the rest of the railway family in sending our condolences to His Majesty The King and the whole Royal Family.
‘SWR plans to reinstate a normal service for the days which would have been affected by the strikes.
‘We are also working through what further changes might be required as part of preparations to help the nation commemorate Her Late Majesty.
‘We are not yet able to confirm the timetable for the day of Her Late Majesty’s funeral, Monday, September 19, therefore customers should check journey planners regularly for the latest information: https://www.southwesternrailway.com/plan-my-journey and should also be aware that services are expected to be extremely busy on that day.’
