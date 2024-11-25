All train services between Okehampton and Exeter have been suspended, as of Monday, November 25.
The rail travel disruption is expected to continue until at least the end of the day, GWR said on X.
This route, alongside many others in the South West, is blocked because of flooding and fallen trees on the track.
Customers can use their tickets for today (Monday 25 November) on Tuesday and Wednesday (November 26-27) including on peak-time services or claim a full refund at GWR.com
For the latest information and to check journey updates, visit: GWR.com/travel-information/travel-updates