TRAFFIC disruption is likely on the A386 as South West Water upgrade the sewage treatment works at Horrabridge.
Work starts on Monday, September 18 and will continue until April next year, 2024.
At times, a lane will be closed between Grenofen and Bedford Bridge on the A386 to allow heavy goods vehicles to access the site.
The water company has sought to reassure road users that it will keep disruption to a minimum.
A South West Water spokesperson said: “We are currently carrying out works to upgrade Horrabridge Sewage Treatment works which are due to last until late April 2024. Lane closures on the A386 to accommodate this work will only be implemented when large goods vehicles need to access and egress the site. At all other times, there will be no incursion on the carriageway but warning signs will remain.
"We want to thank drivers for their understanding and patience while our teams carry out the works as quickly as possible.”