Tavistock police are appealing for witnesses to a one-vehicle crash in the town last weekend when a van overturned after hitting a wall and trapping the driver.
The incident is believed to have occurred at around 10.55pm on Saturday 20 July. A white Ford van was in collision with a wall. It overturned and temporarily trapped the driver. Members of the public are believed to have helped the driver to get out of the vehicle. He left the scene before the police arrived.
A man in his 20s from Tavistock has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and for failing to stop after a road accident. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following a single-vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of Whitchurch Road and Down Road in Tavistock. Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. We are particularly keen to hear from those who assisted the driver and checked on his welfare.”
If anyone witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, they are asked to please contact police via the Contact Us section on our website or by calling 101 quoting 50240181063.