Traditional folk duo coming to Calstock Arts this weekend
Janice Burns and Jon Doran, an Anglo-Scottish duo are performing in Calstock as part of their No More the Green Hills tour, named after the new album which was released in October. Folk songs have always travelled, put down new roots and evolved. Janice and Jon’s new album brings together songs that have survived through the ages, shapeshifting and adapting to changing environments as they’ve been passed from singer to singer. Exploring man’s relationship with nature, love and loss, these are songs with an enduring resonance for audiences everywhere.
The duo came together after discovering a shared love of traditional music and find their songs in archives that span the depths of our history – songs that tell vivid stories about the nature of life and our place in the world. Their compelling storytelling comes alive through tight vocal harmonies and sensitive interplay between mandolin, bouzouki and guitar and their arrangements have a spellbinding presence and an understated energy.
Janice & Jon met whilst studying folk and traditional music at Newcastle University, including a year spent at the University of South-East Norway together. Since then they’ve had recent performances at Sage Gateshead, Manchester Folk Festival and Edinburgh Tradfest. Their self-titled EP in 2020 had overwhelmingly positive feedback, including airplay on BBC Radio 2. Mike Harding from The Mike Harding Folk Show described the album as: ‘Crystal clear voices, great musicianship, and obviously a deep love of the tradition’. For more information including links to their music visit: www.calstockarts.org.
