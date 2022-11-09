Traditional folk duo coming to Calstock Arts this weekend

Janice Burns and Jon Doran, an Anglo-Scottish duo are performing in Calstock as part of their No More the Green Hills tour, named after the new album which was released in October. Folk songs have always travelled, put down new roots and evolved. Janice and Jon’s new album brings together songs that have survived through the ages, shapeshifting and adapting to changing environments as they’ve been passed from singer to singer. Exploring man’s relationship with nature, love and loss, these are songs with an enduring resonance for audiences everywhere.