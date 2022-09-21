Tractor run will raise money for Macmillan
Anyone with a soft spot for farming heritage may want to pencil the date October 16 in their diaries – when Tavistock tractor enthusiast Elon Ellicott brings his annual tractor run to town.
Elon’s tractor run will set off from Tavistock Livestock Market at 10.30am sharp that Sunday morning – to head off on a route taking them back onto the moor and in a circular route through country lanes and local villages over 26 miles.
Vintage enthusiasts are expected to bring their treasured vehicles from as far afield as Looe and Liskeard as well as closer to home from Chillaton, Lewdown and Princetown.
While agricultural mechanic Elon, still working at the age of 80, is keeping the exact route under wraps, the circuit will include Lamerton, Brentor and Horsebridge before heading back through Buckland Monachorum and Horrabridge.
‘We try to vary the route a bit each year,’ said Elon. ‘It takes a few hours so we aim to be back by about 1pm to 1.30pm. There will be refreshments at the market.’
These will be provided by Maria Vanstone, who runs the cafe at the livestock market, who is ‘known for her goodies’.
Elon picks a different charity to support each year and this year all the proceeds will be going to Macmillan Cancer Support. Elon will have a bucket on his tractor for any donations along the route. People can also donate at the livetock market, where there will also be a raffle.
Elon runs the tractor run each year, apart from in 2020, when there was no tractor run due to the covid pandemic.
‘I think this is my 14th year,’ he said. ‘I have always liked tractors and I had an idea that I would try to raise a bit of money for different charities and that is what we do. It has just grown from there. It has gone to 80 a year and I’m trying to raise it to 100.’
Contact Elon on 01822 614965 or 07831 266847 to book your place on the tractor run.
