Tractor run in memory of Stoke Climsland man of tractors raises £600

A FITTING tribute was paid to a much-loved figure in the vintage tractor community recently with a tractor run in his memory.

There was a good turnout for the event in memory of Colin Jane in Stoke Climsland on Sunday, June 14, with 35 tractors and five cars in the procession.

A total of £600 was raised, to be split between St Luke’s Hospice and a leukaemia charity.

Colin, who died in November last year at the age of 74, organised many local tractor runs and was known by everyone in the wider vintage tractor community.

The memorial event was organised by fellow tractor enthusiasts Elon Ellicott and Mike Druett and Colin’s widow Sandra Jane.

Elon said: ‘Colin did so much for tractor rallies and runs all around Devon and Cornwall. We had a minute’s silence to remember him as he was.