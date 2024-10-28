A cavalcade of noisy tractors drew the crowds on a three-hour route round villages near Tavistock last Sunday (October 27) to raise money for charity.
The event was staged in memory of a relative of the organiser. who died of cancer.
Ros Edwards helped her parents Janet and Francis Mudge, organise the rally. Frances’ nephew Philip Cann died four years ago. Ros said: “I’d like to thank everyone who volunteered to collect and marshal and direct traffic to make it a success. There were so many people lining to route to us go past in all the villages. It was a wonderful day with great weather and to cap it all we raised £2,080 for Macmillan Cancer Support Services. People were very generous and kind.”
The tractors, driven by farmers and workers covered Horrabridge, Buckland, Yelverton, Whitchurch, Whitchurch Down, Yelverton Airfield, Crapstone, Longash, Moortown and Walkhampton, ending up where it began at Janet Mudge’s Reddcliffe Farm, Sampford Spiney. A BBQ, drinks and a raffle helped add to the donations.