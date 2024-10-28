Ros Edwards helped her parents Janet and Francis Mudge, organise the rally. Frances’ nephew Philip Cann died four years ago. Ros said: “I’d like to thank everyone who volunteered to collect and marshal and direct traffic to make it a success. There were so many people lining to route to us go past in all the villages. It was a wonderful day with great weather and to cap it all we raised £2,080 for Macmillan Cancer Support Services. People were very generous and kind.”