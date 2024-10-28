A cavalcade of noisy tractors drew the crowds on a three-hour route round villages near Tavistock last Sunday (October 27) to raise money for charity.

The event was staged in memory of a relative of the organiser. who died of cancer.

Ros Edwards helped her parents Janet and Francis Mudge, organise the rally. Frances’ nephew Philip Cann died four years ago. Ros said: “I’d like to thank everyone who volunteered to collect and marshal and direct traffic to make it a success. There were so many people lining to route to us go past in all the villages. It was a wonderful day with great weather and to cap it all we raised £2,080 for Macmillan Cancer Support Services. People were very generous and kind.”

The tractors, driven by farmers and workers covered Horrabridge, Buckland, Yelverton, Whitchurch, Whitchurch Down, Yelverton Airfield, Crapstone, Longash, Moortown and Walkhampton, ending up where it began at Janet Mudge’s Reddcliffe Farm, Sampford Spiney. A BBQ, drinks and a raffle helped add to the donations.

A roaring cavalcade of tractors draws attention navigating Horrabridge's narrow roads. (Chris Cottrell)
A lovingly-polished red tractor draws admiration on the roads of West Devon as farm vehicles provide a spectacle at a rally. (Chris Cottrell)
John waves at the spectators as he joins the tractor rally which ended up where they started at Reddclffe Farm, Sampford Spiney, for a rally. (Chris Cotterell)
A convoy of noisy tractors attracted admiring crowds as they pass through Horrabridge last Sunday. (Chris Cotterell)
A proud driver and his young passenger wave at the many people lining the country roads last weekend to watch the tractor rally. (Chris Cotterell)
Taking time out of ploughing and harvesting to impress the fans and families at Yelverton old airfield for a rally of the workhorses of the fields and farmyards.
A tractor driver proudly takes part in the charity rally last weekend. (Chris Cotterell)
Tractor comrades-in-arms as a few Case IH harvester tractors park up for a rally to entertain families and tractor fans and raise money for charity. (Chris Cotterell)