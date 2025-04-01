THE VISION of a new skate park for Tavistock is due to be unveiled this month after a long community consultation.
Tavistock Town Council will choose the preferred tender next week for a contractor to build a complete replacement and expanded skatepark (or multi-use wheeled sports park).
The idea is to provide a safer, more inclusive, family-friendly and socially connected space.
The existing metal skatepark in Benson Meadow, owned and managed by the council, is 20 years old and showing its age with ramps and joins disintegrating and rusting and the tarmac base is crumbling. The metal causes ‘unnecessary’ noise which has previously led to complaints by residents. The new concrete design would reduce noise.
A new park is needed to meet modern standards and satisfy safety rules and users’ expectations.
Users say the old park lacks creativity in the features and has little for beginners. There are better parks Plymouth, Newquay, and Hatherleigh where Tavistock users travel. The skatepark does have some history of anti-social behaviour and vandalism by non-users.
Fred Harper, a park user and member of TaviSkate (part of Tavistock Youth Cafe) which has been consulting on the need for a new park. “By replacing the current facility with a modern concrete skatepark we're hoping to create a welcoming space that will encourage a new generation and be a draw to Tavistock.
“We want Tavistock skatepark to truly stand out with an innovative and fun design that will attract families and users from across the region for many years to come.”
The design will appeal to skateboarding, scooters, and BMX and be different from other towns’ parks.
A survey proved community-wide support, leading to the re-development’s inclusion in the key policies of the town’s influential neighbourhood development plan. Funding of £92,000 comes from housing developers, the town council and Tavi Skate.