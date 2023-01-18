Tavistock’s Meadowlands swimming pool is expecting to reopen at the beginning of February, say managers.
The pool has been closed for more than two weeks due to a leaking roof which is due to be repaired.
The latest statement from Fusion, the leisure centre’s operators, says contractors are booked for the pool roof repair on Monday and Tuesday (30/31 January) and it is planning to reopen on Wednesday (February 1).
A statement says: ‘We are working hard to resolve the issues with the Meadowlands pool and are looking to reopen at the beginning of February.
‘If you still wish to enjoy a swim, please feel free to use Parklands Leisure in Okehampton, you can view its session time through the Fusion app or website.
‘Once again we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and really appreciate your on-going patience.’
Meadowlands members have complained they are not getting enough communication on the situation from the operators and have called for compensation for missed sessions, both under the swim-only membership and classes.
Tavistock Swimming Club is one of the organisations which uses the pool for training. A spokesman said the young swimmers had suffered ‘huge disruption to their training.’
Meadowlands stressed its fitness suite and gym remains open. The enforced downtime from the closure is being used to carry out deep cleaning and internal maintenance.
Many customers are however, unhappy they have not been kept informed about the closure or of any refunds due to cancelled classes and other sessions.