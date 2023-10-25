The letter expressed dismay’ and ‘disappointment’ at the lack of proper empirical evidence gathering by the county council (DCC). Businesses in Tavistock belonging to the Business Improvement District (BID) have collected their own evidence by surveying shoppers’ views and drivers’ behaviour and concluded that shoppers were likely to visit somewhere else with free parking. DCC highways suggests allowing half an hour free parking before charges kick-in. BID says most people are staying less than the hour’s free parking which already exists in Tavistock centre, therefore, there is little to benefit bringing it in, with all the associated costs of infrastructure and enforcement. The letter says DCC has not gathered any evidence, so the consultation is ‘unacceptable and undemocratic.’