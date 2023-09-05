“We are also able to be very efficient with our time and when patients come in for surgery, we get them home or back to care homes on the same day. So, if people come in the morning, we can discharge them by the afternoon and if they come in the afternoon, we can usually get them home by about 6pm. Because of the latest anaesthetic patients don’t have to spend many hours in bed recovering. Many people assume they do have to stay in bed for a long period following surgery, but this is not the case, ‘home is the best place to recover’ following day case surgery. They do procedures under general anaesthetic where you are asleep and local anaesthetic, where the area is numbed.