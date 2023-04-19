Stuart Morrison, club commercial officer, said the new Friends of Tavistock Football, launched by the club president, Sir Geoffrey Cox MP, was formed to ensure the priorities on the pitch were matched by those off. He said: ‘Tavistock AFC has made amazing progress in the last few years with successive promotions and right up to the last match we were possibly up for promotion again. To be honest, Tavistock is punching above its weight and that’s a great thing. But we do need to keep up with the new status as we rise.’