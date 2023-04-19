Tavistock Football Club is setting up an exciting new venture to ensure a thriving future as the club reaches new heights.
As success continues on the pitch with the club reaching its highest football league in its history this season, the hierachy is looking to build on this achievement and make residents ‘proud’ of the ‘Lambs’.
The club has reached a lofty position in the upper reaches of the Southern League, South Division, after promotion last season.
However, with promotion comes responsibilities and costs as the Football League and Southern League demand improvements on and off the pitch to match expectations of players and spectators.
Stuart Morrison, club commercial officer, said the new Friends of Tavistock Football, launched by the club president, Sir Geoffrey Cox MP, was formed to ensure the priorities on the pitch were matched by those off. He said: ‘Tavistock AFC has made amazing progress in the last few years with successive promotions and right up to the last match we were possibly up for promotion again. To be honest, Tavistock is punching above its weight and that’s a great thing. But we do need to keep up with the new status as we rise.’
The club has already invested in ground improvements and the pitch, to ensure spectator safety and the standard of football. Among the plans are the creation of womens’ first and development teams, under-sevens squads and a not-for-profit community interest company. The club’s Red and Black Club social venue, will be taken in-house and upgraded.
Stuart said: ‘We need to keep funding the improvements that are required by the FA and the Southern League and to overall ensure the experience of the fans is as good as possible.
‘Tavistock football fans aren’t used to such success on their doorstep. But we want people to think Tavistock first and get involved and engaged in the club. We’d like people to volunteer, help raise money and take up all sorts of roles. It’s fun and gives people a kind of ownership of their club
Martin Williams, chair of Tavistock AFC, said: ‘Through this new venture we are reaching out to the community for support with a number of developments including promoting inclusivity and delivering opportunities for female football within the club. We want to make Langsford Park a great place to watch football. We’re incredibly grateful to Sir Geoffrey for his support.’
Sir Geoffrey Cox said: ‘Tavistock Football Club is now playing at a very high level since being promoted to the Southern League. I’m delighted to be able to help them with this excellent new project which should take the club to new levels of success.’
Donations to Tavistock AFC can be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tavistockafc?utm_term=5any2EEMj.