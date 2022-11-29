the suggested introduction of on-street parking charges on Tavistock town centre has been criticised by a town councillor.
A Devon county councillor has suggested the move could be imposed on some streets in the town as part of the county’s financial package to address it’s budget shortfall.
Cllr Debo Sellis, Tavistock’s county councillor, has suggested the measure might be introduced, against her will, and has vowed to fight it on behalf of traders and residents.
Cllr Anne Johnson, speaking at last week’s town council meeting, said: ‘The imposition of on-street parking charges is wrong. I am dismayed that Devon County Council wants to try parking charges again after it was rejected last time. Businesses are already finding it extremely difficult.
‘It’s a very bad idea to introduce them in the town centre, especially in the current economic environment. The last time they tried to introduce this measure they had a load of parking metres in storage ready to go. It must be opposed. If it has to happen, then at least the first hour should be free to make it like the current charging regime.’
Cllr Sellis promised to hold a public meeting and consult with the community and said all existing car park charging arrangements should be taken into account when considering the street parking to ensure it was all coherent. She has suggested residents’ on-street parking permits be introduced alongside any new charging. She said multiple parking meters would be avoided so as not to harm the streetscape.
The Business Improvement District Board has vowed to fight the idea because it would deter shoppers and harm trade.