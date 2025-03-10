Torridge is getting a £21 million shot in the arm to support “transformative” projects across the district.
The money was announced by the former Conservative government two years ago, but plans stopped and started a number of times mainly because of national events such as the general election and last October’s budget.
Now the Government has confirmed that funding is secure, and district councillors have praised officers for “getting it over the line”.
Twelve schemes under the newly named Torridge Community Regeneration Partnership were selected by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government after being put forward by the Torridge Place Board, a group of representatives from local businesses and services including the district council.
Bideford Business Park and Hatchmoor Industrial Estate in Great Torrington will get cash to develop high value manufacturing and engineering facilities. Retail and professional space will be developed at Holsworthy Agri-Business Park. Additional funding will go to the Appledore Clean Maritime Innovation Centre.
There will be money for an agri-tech nutrient pilot scheme to reduce pollutants going into rivers and the installation of a water quality monitoring buoy at Westward Ho! to provide real-time water quality data for beach users, tourism businesses and for managers of environmental systems.
Bideford Pannier Market will be modernised, a community health and wellbeing hub created at Bideford Hospital and work will begin on the derelict Grade II listed Globe Hotel in Torrington to redevelop it into an 11-bedroom hotel and restaurant – in a town with neither – with a strong training presence.
New homes will be built at Cleave Wood, Bideford and the energy efficiency rating of 57 social housing properties will be improved.
Holsworthy Manor Offices will also get a redevelopment including decarbonisation and remodelling to increase opportunity for flexible community space and co-working and improve accessibility.
Leader of the council Cllr Ken James (Ind, Milton and Tamarside) told an extraordinary meeting full council meeting this week that it was fantastic news for Torridge and testament to the hard work of council officers and members of the place board.
“This will fund transformative regeneration projects across the district. The breadth and scope of projects will enable us to work along alongside our partners and key stakeholders to make a real long and lasting difference to the people of Torridge.”
Chair of Torridge Place Board Paul Coles said there had been a difficult backdrop to securing this money and the team was “punching well above its weight” to get this result.
The government cash has to be spent by the end of March 2027. Half the projects will delivered by the council and half by external partners.
“Let’s hope this will go on to create many, many jobs for the good people of Torridge and offer new skills opportunities,” said Mr Coles.
Cllr Annie Brenton (Lab, Bideford West) said she would like to see dental provision at the new health hub in Bideford, as people are waiting up to two years for check ups in the district.
Councillors raised concerns about the lack of staff resources to do the work but were told there would be some external input.
Cllr Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin (Lib Dem, Shebbear and Langtree) said she was pleased the Globe Hotel is on the list, as Great Torrington felt it was often forgotten.
“This reaches a wide area of the district, and is not just focused on Bideford which is how we often feel. This will be a great project for Great Torrington.”
More details of the projects will be revealed at a later date.
Torridge is one of 20 areas to receive a total of £400 million in a levelling up partnership programme with the government to help areas improve pay, attainment and life expectancy.