Charlie Jenkins, head at Shebbear College, said “Congratulations to our U6th who have all worked so hard to achieve these results. With courses ranging from Astrophysics to Acting and Liberal Arts to Landscape Architecture, this year group really embodies the Shebbearian spirit! They have a diverse range of interests and talents, and it is fantastic to see that they will be fulfilling their ambitions, whether that be at university, a gap year or a career.