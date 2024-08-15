Upper Sixth students at Shebbear College were celebrating high achievements across the board in their A-Level and BTEC results this morning (Thursday) with a 100 per cent pass rate, writes Joanna Conway.
Once again, the vast majority have gained a place at their first-choice university destination.
Students will be taking up places at prestigious universities including the University of Birmingham, the University of Leeds and Guildford School of Acting (GSA). Meanwhile, others have plans for exciting opportunities including joining the RAF and travelling in South East Asia.
Head of school George Heard, from Holsworthy, achieved AAB in Physics, Economics and Maths and will be studying mechanical engineering at the University of Birmingham, his first choice of study destination.
"I didn’t really think about it until this morning to be honest.” he said when asked how he felt about receiving his results. “I was a bit nervous coming in to school and opening the envelope, but Mrs Aliberti, our UCAS teacher, told me that I got into my first choice, so that’s all that matters!”
Meanwhile, talented pianist Isobel Watt from North Tawton was also very happy to have got into her first choice, the University of Birmingham, to study Liberal Arts, whilst her brother Cameron will be studying Astrophysics at the University of Leeds.
“When I saw that I had got into my first choice of uni and course I felt really relieved!” said Isobel. “My long-term plan is to try and study for a masters but obviously that’s a way off at the moment, so I’ll see what happens!”
Performing Arts scholar, Toby Shephard-Blandy from Buckland Brewer, gained CCC and an A* in his EPQ (Extended Project Qualification) and is about to set out on an exciting career path, having gained a place on the Actor-Musician BA at the Guildford School of Acting, one of the most highly regarded theatre schools in the UK.
“I was a little bit nervous this morning, because writing and essays are not my strongest point, hence why I did so many practical A-levels, but as soon as I opened the envelope, I knew I had got into GSA and that’s all I needed – I'm really excited to start in September. I’m very happy with an A* in my EPQ too!”
Charlie Jenkins, head at Shebbear College, said “Congratulations to our U6th who have all worked so hard to achieve these results. With courses ranging from Astrophysics to Acting and Liberal Arts to Landscape Architecture, this year group really embodies the Shebbearian spirit! They have a diverse range of interests and talents, and it is fantastic to see that they will be fulfilling their ambitions, whether that be at university, a gap year or a career.
Thank you also to the teachers who have supported our pupils with such care and expertise over their sixth form years. As a small school, we get to know each individual incredibly well and it is so rewarding to see them going off to the next stage of their educational journey."