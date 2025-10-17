Bookworm Rosy Griffith has won a tasty hamper in a prize draw which is raising money for Tavistock Library.
The hamper was top prize in a draw run by the library with funds raised supporting refurbishment of its children's section. The draw is part of the town's mayoral charity to support the library.
Rosy said: I am delighted to win my raffle prize in the library.”
She plays an active part in the library as a volunteer and got involved almost by accident.
“I am proud to support our lovely library. I only got involved after I filled in a form about supporting the library, expecting an occasional newsletter, only to find myself on the Friends of the Library committee. Since then I have been happy to help whenever I can.”
She helps with the bi-monthly quiz held in the library, running the raffle and providing some ‘mystery parcels’ containing a ‘blind date’ with a book – which aims to give someone a nice surprise to read for £1.
The quizzes help with funds which have supported buying equipment for the library and warm Wednesday opening.
I sometimes help with other fundraising events, as well as running a monthly reading of a play in the library. She also runs an informal social chat group once a month – open to anyone who wants to come along whether they garden or not.
Rosy added: “I'm also in a monthly book group which meets to discuss a book we have read. I also always manage to find a treat on Vanni's fundraising stall in the pannier market on Thursdays.
“I love books and I think we are very lucky to have such a lively and welcoming library and I am delighted that it is well organised and well used by many different people in our community.”
