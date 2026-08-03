Tavistock’s community litter picking group, Tidy Tavi, has given a shout out to a brilliant band of volunteers, especially to Miranda, who leads the experienced team of litter pickers
On Saturday (August 1), several Tidy Tavi volunteers headed out across the town armed with litter pickers, hoops and plenty of enthusiasm.
The team collected 12 bags of litter, helping to keep Tavistock looking its very best for everyone. Jeff Moody, who also volunteers for Tidy Tavi, said it was a “fantastic morning” tidying up the town - and he gave special mention to Miranda and her experienced team, for tackling the area behind Tavistock College.
He said: “What a fantastic morning it was on Saturday as another brilliant band of volunteers headed out across the town. The volunteers were amazed to fill two bags with discarded plastic bottles and drink cans. It does seem to have become a gathering spot during the school holidays, but it would be wonderful if those enjoying the area could simply take their litter home.”
Miranda said: "Two bags of bottles and cans from one area is just too many. Please take your litter home – it makes such a difference."
Miranda's team also worked their way through Bishopsmead, where they received an unexpected reward.
A retired schoolteacher came out of their home, thanked the volunteers for everything they do, and proudly presented Miranda with a cheerful ‘Well Done!’ sticker. It was a lovely moment that brought plenty of smiles and perfectly summed up the community spirit that makes Tidy Tavi so special.
Jeff said: “Well done to all of our amazing volunteers. Your hard work, good humour and community spirit continue to make Tavistock a cleaner, greener and even more welcoming place for everyone – and this week's headline says it all: Well done, Miranda!”
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