Tidy Tavi out in force!

Tidy Tavi, the local volunteer litter picking group, proved once again that they are an unstoppable force on Saturday morning as they took to the town’s streets to ensure they remain clean and free of litter.

Braving some harsh showers and other inclement conditions, after meeting outside Meadowlands, the group split up into twos and threes and headed out to tackle different areas all over and around the town. A particular focus was an area of King Street, where quantities of rubbish and overflowing bin bags had been dumped on the pavement, much to the group and especially leader Steve Hipsey’s dismay.