Town tidiness squad Tidy Tavi has swapped its usual litterpicking outing from Saturday to Bank Holiday Monday over the Coronation weekend.
There will be no Tidy Tavy on Saturday, May 6 but on Bank Holiday Monday, May 8, members will set up stall in a tent on Bedford Square to advertise for new volunteers and hand out equipment for a general clean up. They will also give out games and badges to the children.
‘We’re buying some new litter-pickers for the occasion and will be offering our equipment to the general public for loan so that they can clean up their patch during the day as part of ‘The Festival of Volunteering’ on that day,’ said organiser Steve Hipsey.