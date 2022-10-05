Three hundred pupils learn key skills in area tag rugby festival
Sunday 16th October 2022 11:00 am
Share
+ 5
(View All)
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) held a tag rugby festival for Year 3 and 4 pupils at Tavistock Rugby Club at the end of September.
More than 300 pupils attended on what turned out to be a very enjoyable and sunny day.
The youngsters spent the morning learning the skills of the game, coached by 12 young leaders from Tavistock College and OCRA staff then, after lunch, put the skills to good use by playing lots of short games.
School sports coordinator Mhairi McCall gave thanks to the rugby club for the use of its facilities and to the PE Department of Tavistock College for supplying the hard working young leaders.
A great time was had by all.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |