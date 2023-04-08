Three fire crews battled a blaze in a building used as a sawmill at Gulworthy on Friday evening.
Two fire engines from Tavistock and one from Yelverton were mobilised at 9.55pm, along with the aerial ladder platform from Crownhill, Plymouth.
On arrival, crews confirmed this to be an open fronted workshop fire containing wood and machinery. Due to the location, crews requested the attendance of a water bowser, which came from Plympton. The aerial appliance was stood down and returned to station as it was not required.
This was a fire involving a building measuring approx 20m by 8m used as a timber sawmill. The fire involved a large quantity of logs and timber. Roof structure and timbers were also involved in the fire.
The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jets, backed up by water supply from the water bowser, one safety jet and a thermal imaging camera. Crews were at the scene until the early hours of this morning.
The cause was believed to be accidental.