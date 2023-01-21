Lewis Winks, from the Stars are for Everyone, one of the groups that organised the rally, said: 'People are really fired up about this, because we've seen our access rights eroded and we've seen what was the last vestige of a place where people could legally wild camp up until last Friday snatched away from them. At the moment, we now only have a permissive access agreement in place, but that's not good enough. We're campaigning for access rights to be improved across the board and that starts with returning wild camping rights to Dartmoor.