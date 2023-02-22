With such a large workforce Devon Motor Transport at Okehampton formed a Sports and Social Club in the old West Devon Football League.
This picture was taken in 1923. Okehampton Ivyleaves were in the same league and fans were able to enjoy some friendly derby matches.
This photograph was to celebrate their league championship of 1926/27. Although not featured in this photograph, their most celebrated player was Plymouth Argyle favourite ‘Daisy Bell’.
He was part of their forward line — known as the ‘busy bees’ as each surname began with the letter B.
Back row, left to right: Jack Cockwill, Jack Knight, Jack Lovell, Bert Northcott, Ray Tancock, Fred Hill.
Standing: Unknown, unknown, Ern Northcott, unknown, Phillips (goalkeeper), Happy Down, Harold Lappage, Charlie Box, unknown, Sparky Lang. Sitting: George Mallett, Les Yeo, Charlie Trollop, Percy Mugridge (capt), Dick Northcott (manager), Percy Knight, Sam Wreford.
Devon Motor Transport was a big company with over 200 staff at its main depot at West Bridge, Okehampton. Picture from the archives of Mike and Hilary Wreford.