AFTER a hard-fought 103 minutes of gruelling football action England's Lionesses sadly failed to secure the illusive World Cup.
The pride of England went down to 1-0 defeat against rivals Spain
Loyal fans watching the match at Sharpy's Sports and Music Bar in Newton Abbot were left crying into their pints and Proseccos as the final whistle blew after an agonising 13 minutes of extra time.
Earlier there were cheers when England 'keeper Mary Earps saved a penalty from Jenni Hermoso, but as the clock ticked away it looked more and more certain it wasn't going to be the Lionesses day.
It wasn't out best performance we could have put a better foot forward ,'said fan Abi who'd had been on tenterhooks throughout the match.
'It is however an absolutely brilliant moment for women's football and it will hopefully inspire of girls to pick up their boots and play.'