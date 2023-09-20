“The residents have been looking forward so much to the ponies and it’s really good to see them enjoying stroking and talking to them. As therapy animals, they’ve been welcomed and successful. Many residents who would never have come out of their rooms or come to any events have come to the lounge and being with the ponies has relaxed them. They are tactile and very still and quiet. Our residents find peace and relaxation through this simple visit. It’s very rewarding for us as staff also. A bonus is that one pony was also taken on individual room visits for those who cannot leave their beds. We treat all our residents as a family because we’re all in their home and the pony visits and other events we put on enhances their lives here. They can’t do all the things they’d like to do and we don’t want them to miss out.”