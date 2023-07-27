The Boo to a Goose theatre company is coming to Tavistock Library next Monday (August 7) with their production of Storm in a Teacup.
The story sees the character of Grandma Kettlepot causing a stir at her local book club as she decides to write her own story, but to do so successfully, she needs the children’s help.
The show starts at 2.30pm and is interactive, offers accessibility and engages multiple senses with puppetry and original music.
Places are going fast; to secure yours head to: https://shorturl.at/ruMOZ
To company reccomends listening to the songs featured in the performance beforehand, which can be found at: https://shorturl.at/acn45