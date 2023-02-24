A NEW BBC series which airs on BBC One at 8pm tonight (February 24) will shine a light on some recognisable locations, including here in the Tamar Valley.
The six-part series, Beyond Paradise, the spin-off of Death in Paradise airs tonight and will soften the blow for Death in Paradise fans as the current show also comes to an end tonight. There will be a crossover between the new series starting on BBC One at 8pm, followed by the final of the current series of Death in Paradise that will air directly after at 9pm.
Filming for Beyond Paradise has taken place across Cornwall including Looe and Calstock and across the border at Weir Quay. Although the series was filmed mainly in Cornwall, the series is actually set in a fictional Devon seaside town of Shipton Abbot.
James Williams, one of the owners of Valenti's Tamar Valley Ice Cream in Calstock expressed that the filming will give Calstock the recognition it deserves as it is often a ‘forgotten’ part of Cornwall.
‘It’s a very pretty village and it doesn’t get much recognition outside of the local area. People don’t think of this part of Cornwall, said James.
‘I definitely think it’s a positive thing, especially as a business owner. Some people are nervous about attracting tourism into the village but exposure of this area of the Tamar Valley is good for us.'
See DI Humphrey Goodman and fiancee Martha Hughes in action on BBC One at 8pm tonight.