A SOUTH East Cornwall Community Interest Company which supports the spectra of nuerodivergence has extended a survey it is running which is designed to help its members run weekly activity sessions for neurodivergent children.
The Spectra Project, based in Callington, will be running the survey for a further three weeks, it announced through its social media channels on Tuesday (August 22). When first the survey was first shared last Tuesday (August 15), the company stated that it was looking to run sessions in which young children/persons are given a place to socialise, play games, explore interests and develop life skills and promote wellbeing in the near future. The information gathered from completion of the survey is intended to allow them a better plan to prepare the sessions, ensuring they can deliver a high quality service that appropriately meets individual needs.
If you are interested in your children joining the sessions, the Spectra Project asks parents and guardians to complete one survey per child, which finishes with a short privacy statement and consent box.
To access the survey, use the following web link: https://freeonlinesurveys.com/s/KwQd5COY
See www.thespectraproject.org for more details on the Spectra Project.