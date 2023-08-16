The Spectra Project, based in Callington, will be running the survey for a further three weeks, it announced through its social media channels on Tuesday (August 22). When first the survey was first shared last Tuesday (August 15), the company stated that it was looking to run sessions in which young children/persons are given a place to socialise, play games, explore interests and develop life skills and promote wellbeing in the near future. The information gathered from completion of the survey is intended to allow them a better plan to prepare the sessions, ensuring they can deliver a high quality service that appropriately meets individual needs.