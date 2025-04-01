The clue was in the date of the plan – but one joker has got the better of some outraged residents by posting an official looking planning notice for a hotel/bar with a risque reputation.
A very convincing notice purporting to be from West Devon Borough Council appeared today, April Fools Day on the Brook Street development site next to Superdrug.
The alleged application says a plan has been lodged with the council for a Hooters – 24-hour bar and restaurant with parking to the rear and hourly rental bedroom accommodation on the first floor.
The plan even has a convincing planning reference number – but a simple search of the council’s website showed it did not exist.
The company, however, DOES exist and has featured skimpily clad women in its Liverpool outlets. Something which might cause some Tavistock residents to choke on their meals.
Other April Fools Day jokes include the following Facebook image of salmon on the actual salmon leap next to Abbey Bridge on the River Tavy – a very rare sight. There is a clue to the truthfulness of this – a brown bear in the upper left of the picture......
Jokers also took to a Dartmoor Facebook group, where one user expressed their love of the ‘new’ Dartmoor National Park logo.
Another announced the discovery of “the most well-preserved dinosaur fossil ever found on Dartmoor over the weekend”.