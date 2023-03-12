John Macaulay’s theatre credits include the UK Tour of Fatal Attraction, The Comedy of Errors at Citizens Theatre, Glasgow and the RSC’s productions of The Merry Wives of Windsor, Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth. Graham Elwell’s credits include Of Mice and Men at the Birmingham Rep and UK Tour, and the role of Carlos in the UK Tour of The Last Of The Duty Free. His screen credits include BBC’s The Miniaturist and Trying for Apple TV. James Groom’s theatre credits include the titular role of Killer Joe at the Trafalgar Theatre. His television credits include ITV’s Emmerdale and BBC’s The First Team. Marios Nicolaides’ theatre credits include the role of Frank Jr in Saturday Night Fever both in the West End and UK Tour, Annie at the Piccadilly Theatre and in Toronto, and the UK Tour of Thoroughly Modern Millie. Fergal Coghlan most recently appeared in Sus at the Park Theatre, and For King and Country at the Southwark Playhouse. His television credits include ITV’s Emmerdale, HBO’s Watchmen and Channel 4’s Humans.