Tavistock Tennis Club is hosting a special open day welcoming everyone on the morning of Tavistock Pride — Saturday, July 1.
The tennis club is hosting the free open day as part of Pride Month, stressing that it is a club that prides itself on being inclusive and welcoming to everyone.
Sessions will run from 9am to 11.30am and are for children and adults.
Slots must be booked beforehand and can be done so using the following link: https://shorturl.at/jmpK4
To find out more information, visit: https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/TavistockTennisClub