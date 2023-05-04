THE new Ten Tors leader at Tavistock College has praised the efforts of students who took part in the ultimate challenge for teenagers on Dartmoor at the weekend.
The college entered three teams, a 35-mile team, a 45-mile one and a 55-mile one, as well as a Jubilee Challenge team.
All the teams successfully completed, with the Jubilee Challenge team coming second of all the teams who took part in this separate challenge for young people with special physical or educational needs.
PE teacher Neil Hosking, who was in charge of the teams for the first time this year, said: 'I want to get across what an achievement this is for the teams. It has been a significant weekend for the students and for the college.'
Pictured here are the four teams.