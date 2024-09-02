A teacher has scaled the heights to raise funds for a road safety charity after the death of her best friend’s husband in a road accident.
Sarah Pascall, a Horrabridge School Year Three teacher, scaled Mount Snowdon on Saturday (August 31). She climbed the second highest mountain in the UK, at 1,000m, on her own to raise money for Brake.
The charity is supporting her best friend Rachel Boon, from Horrabridge, after her husband Dave died in a crash between Mary Tavy and Lydford in December last year.
Sarah, of Horrabridge, said soon after the climb: “I’m really happy I’ve done this. I’m aching, my legs are still complaining after what was a long hard walk. For me it was a big physical and mental challenge. I thought at one point that I’d never get there and wondered how much long it was going to be.
“I couldn’t believe there was an enormous queue at the top for people waiting to stand at the exact spot where there’s a marker for the highest point. I had to wait for an hour. But it was worth it. A kind person took my photo so could prove I did it to all my sponsors and family and friends.
“I did wonder, when saw all the other walkers, that perhaps it wasn’t such a big deal for me to do as a challenge, but it was an achievement for me, especially doing it on my own. I’m really grateful to all the people who have sponsored me.”
She added: “It’s very sad that Dave died and Rachel, my very close friend, was devastated. She and her family received very good support from the road safety charity Brake which campaigns for safer roads in certain places.”
Rachel thanked her friend: “She is truly awesome. Her smile at the summit will always make me smile. Thank you everybody who has donated. Every penny of Sarah’s total raised will go to Brake and support their work caring for people like me, bereaved in road crashes.”
Sarah has raised £1,200 so far. To donate to Sarah’s JustGiving page go to Sarah’s Mountain Climb for Brake, the road safety charity at this link: rb.gy/h7m2fe