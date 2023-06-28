Stan and his fellow masons buy, source or are donated teddy bears, which they then pass on to children in need, in hospital wards and A&E departments or through the court system, when they are dealing with family separation. Since starting in 2001, they have donated 3.5 million teddies to hospitals throughout England and Wales. Arthur Blamey, a fellow mason of Stan’s, said: ‘Masons all over the country contribute to this initiative; here in Devon, we’re way ahead of our conterparts on both sides of the border in Cornwall and Somerset, always delivering boxes full of teddies to hospitals in the county’.