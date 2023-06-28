Another born and bred Tavonian has recently celebrated turning one hundred years of age, marking the milestone surrounded by a host of family and friends.
Stanley Yeo turned 100 on June 25 and celebrated the occasion with family and friends at Lewtrenchard Manor on the day.
He was born on a farm on Dartmoor in 1923 and remembers walking a mile and a half across the moors to school in all weathers every day.
The party has continued for Stan for the last two weeks, with his extended friendship circle and close acquaintances joining him to enjoy a cream tea spread at the Bedford Hotel last Saturday afternoon (July 1), where he was presented with a cake, cards and gifts. He was also with his wife Anne (pictured right); the two been together for over 60 years, having first met one another at a mutual friend’s wedding.
Stanley and Anne have many shared hobbies, having once been avid dancers and enjoying many walks on Dartmoor. Stan remains a keen gardener, often tending to his vegetable garden and attends masonic meetings, having been a freemason for over 50 years. Stan is set to be commemorated in this feat with a special ceremony on next Wednesday (July 12).
Many of his fellow masons from the Lodge of Benevolence in Princetown were in attendance at the Bedford on Saturday, including Darren Rich, who helped to organise the event.
Darren said: ‘It’s an absolute privilege to know someone like Stan, arrange this get together for him and be here with him to celebrate this incredible milestone.
‘We’re always doing a lot in Princetown, where our work is always ongoing for people in need.’
In addition to his hobbies, Stan has contributed huge efforts to the masons’ charity work, including a project called Teddies for Loving Care through the Masonic Charitable organisation.
Stan and his fellow masons buy, source or are donated teddy bears, which they then pass on to children in need, in hospital wards and A&E departments or through the court system, when they are dealing with family separation. Since starting in 2001, they have donated 3.5 million teddies to hospitals throughout England and Wales. Arthur Blamey, a fellow mason of Stan’s, said: ‘Masons all over the country contribute to this initiative; here in Devon, we’re way ahead of our conterparts on both sides of the border in Cornwall and Somerset, always delivering boxes full of teddies to hospitals in the county’.
Stan and his fellow masons have also helped charities such as the Devon Air Ambulance, the Sidmouth and Exmouth foodbank and recently helped contribute £15,000 to children’s bereavement charity Families in Grief.
Arthur added: ‘It’s brilliant to be here for Stan today. Not only is 100 a great age, he’s in fine order too.’