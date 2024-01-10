Tavistock Town Council opened a pop-up stand in the Butchers’ Hall to help residents, commuters and others have their say on the controversial plan by Devon County Council to replace the current restricted on-street parking regime with another. The planned scheme, which is opposed by Tavistock and Okehampton town councils, among other Devon authorities, features parking metres, with a one-hour free session before triggering charging for a further permitted hour. Tavistock town councillor Cllr Paul Ward said: “The aim has been to reach people who don’t have the knowledge or equipment to have their say on the county plan which is open for consultation online. We helped about 30 people with the consultation.” Janna Sanders, of Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID), which opposes the county plan, said: “There are lots of people who are disenfranchised by an online survey. I’ve helped a whole residential home understand how to oppose the plan.” The survey closed on Sunday (January 7).