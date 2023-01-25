David Palmer helped to create the initative in Tavistock through Redeeming Our Communities, a community engagement charity helping with local needs. He said: ‘Our aim now is just to keep going strong – and not mess anything up in the shed! It’s a really good sociable atomosphere in which to work on projects for the community. If necessary, we can always open more days if more people join. We’re always trying to do our best, we aren’t perfect but I think people really appreciate the fact that we do what we can for them.’