Since its birth from covid lockdowns, the Tavistock Men in Sheds project has now grown to host 30 members, two sheds and new storage space.
When the project first began, it consisted of just five members and an empty, disused shed. In not even 18 months, the project has grown significantly in size, both physically and in group numbers.
Steve Dowden, shed manager, said: ‘Since building and attaching our second shed early last summer we’ve now built a wall on one side to shelter from the elements and introduced a new wood store. We happily take people’s unwanted wooden objects – we go out and collect them, use the material to make things and then recycle the wood we don’t use. We can even make things to sell, with proceeds going into running costs, or just give items away to people in need for free. Of course, anyone we help is welcome to make a donation.
‘We started off meeting just once a week but now, because of our growth, we meet three times a week: Mondays from 10am to 12pm, Wednesdays 2pm to 4pm and unofficially on Friday 10am to 12pm. There’s always tea, coffee and biscuits and Fridays are special as we have a little fry up and enjoy bacon rolls. Although we have a website, we don’t advertise, we’re just here to join if people would like; awareness spreads through word of mouth.’
Men in Sheds is a project aimed specifically at men aged 50+ and looks to bring men together to put their practical skills to good use and encourage them to be more socially active. The shedders are currently working on a range of different practical projects including seating and outdoor furniture for the Wharf, enhancing sleeper raised beds for a local lady and creating a bench and plant feeders for the library. Recently, they have created objects for Dickensian evening, built the sleigh for the Christmas production of Elf and and even made a shelter for an elderly lady’s electric scooter.’
Individuals, groups or establishments in the town typically approach the shedders for help in creating or repairing something.
Steve added: ‘The primary idea behind our existence here isn’t to build and design things. It’s about being here for one another and banter. Some people like to make things, some people come here to talk and spend time with friends, but everyone gets stuck in the second they get here.’
David Palmer helped to create the initative in Tavistock through Redeeming Our Communities, a community engagement charity helping with local needs. He said: ‘Our aim now is just to keep going strong – and not mess anything up in the shed! It’s a really good sociable atomosphere in which to work on projects for the community. If necessary, we can always open more days if more people join. We’re always trying to do our best, we aren’t perfect but I think people really appreciate the fact that we do what we can for them.’