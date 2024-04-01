Tavistock Museum has reopened after being largely closed due to major repair work being carried out.
The opening was marked with a mayoral ceremony and children’s Easter egg and hat competitions
To mark the occasion Tavistock Mayor, Councillor Andy Hutton, cut a ribbon and encouraged local people to ‘get behind this museum’. Other special guests included a Victorian costumed lady and gentleman, otherwise known as Tavistock Town Councillors Bev and Jeff Moody.
Last Saturday’s (March 30) re-launch event which also marks opening for the new season of exhibitions, was made extra special by the surprise presentation to the museum manager, Rod Martin, of a plaque to recognise his years of hard work and service. The plaque, reading ‘The Rod Martin Room’ will be placed above the internal doorway to the room currently used for audio visual presentations.
Tony Rose, chair of the museum trustees, said: “We were delighted with the high number of visitors we had to the museum. I believe it was the highest we have had on the first day of reopening and they came from as far afield as America and Australia.
“People of all ages came to see what the museum had to offer, and the children’s competitions was very popular. The volunteers have worked so hard to make this a success, and we have had great support from a team from Tavistock Lions. Many others have also provided support and encouragement, and we are hugely grateful to all of them.”
There were competitions for children aged 12 and under. The prize for the best Easter hat or bonnet was won by Rosie, who also won third prize in the competition for the best design or colouring in of an Easter egg picture.
First prize in the Easter egg colouring competition was won by Chloe, with Terri-Ann a close second and runners-up Georgia and Rafe. Georgia also won the Name the Museum Cat Competition with her suggestion of Inky. Inky is not a real cat, but a realistic model that breathes and purrs.