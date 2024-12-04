A GROUP of young rugby players took part in a tournament in Tavistock.as a multi-school team as a way of increasing access.
The Pirate Dogs team of under-13 boys come from schools across Devon and Cornwall who do not have the access to rugby that many other schools do. They joined. a boys U13 competition at Mount Kelly College last week comprising teams from schools who all have access to rugby coaching and their own rugby squads.
The Pirate Dogs team, formed by rugby coach Matt Mullaly is a collection of boys who do not have to have any talent or ambition to play the game at a higher level merely to experience and enjoy the sport.
Matt said: “These lads in the Pirate Dogs are full of enthusiasm and are keen to learn about rugby and that’s the key to the idea of this team. We are here to give them a taste of the sport because they aren’t lucky enough to have an established rugby set-up with coaches and teams and are taking part in competitions and improving and getting the most out of the sport.
“Youngsters benefit from mixing with others from different backgrounds and gain in confidence by learning new skills.”
He added: “I’d like this concept to be adopted for other sports where youngsters don’t have the same opportunity as in bigger schools with more resources. This is the first step. There are big benefits to widening access to sport of all kinds and it’s the disparity between schools that we’re trying to overcome to help their education and confidence, social skills and physical and emotional resilience.”
Morgan Haimes, 12, and friend Will Chapple, of the Pirate Dogs are pushing their school Tavistock College, to provide rugby squads. He said: “I’m really looking forward to playing with different kids from other schools. There’s a lot of interest at school in rugby.”