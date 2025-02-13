Tavistock Young Farmers are getting some muck off their hands for charity on the first day of March.
The club’s Charity Dung Sale on Saturday, March 1 is aimed at helping gardeners prepare for the coming season with muck collected from local farms.
The young farmers will bring the bags of pre-ordered manure to your door, ready to give your veggies and flowers a boost.
All proceeds go to the Devon Air Ambulance and Tavistock YFC club funds.
Bags cost £3 (or four for £10) with bulk loads available for £75 and free delivery within a ten-mile radius of Tavistock. Orders close on Wednesday, February 27.
To order, contact the club via Facebook Messenger, email [email protected] or call or text 07880 687501.